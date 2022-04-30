fireball
This bolide was spotted over Spain on April 26, at 3:39 local time (equivalent to 1:39 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 74,000 km/h. The fireball overflew South of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 87 km over Huelva, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 50 km over Nerva (Huelva).

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).