This bolide was spotted over Spain on April 26, at 3:39 local time (equivalent to 1:39 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 74,000 km/h. The fireball overflew South of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 87 km over Huelva, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 50 km over Nerva (Huelva).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).