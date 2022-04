© Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



It is "completely legitimate" for Ukraine to attack Russian territory, a British defence minister has said, as Russia accused the NATO military alliance of waging a proxy war.James Heappey, the UK armed forces minister, told Times Radio on Tuesday that Ukraine was justified in seeking to disrupt Russian supplies.Heappey acknowledged the weapons provided by the West to Ukraine "have the range to be used over the borders" in Russia, but stressed:The UK has donated a range of lethal aid to Ukraine over the two months since the conflict began, including armoured vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons.Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, confirmed Monday that Britain would be "gifting" a number of armored vehicles fitted with anti-air missile launchers. Ukrainian soldiers have also been receiving training in the UK on how to use 120 armoured vehicles that will be supplied to the resistance effort against Russia.Speaking to Sky News, the minister added:NATO and the West would continue to "avoid being actively involved so it doesn't escalate and become a European war," Heappey told Times Radio. However as an independent country, Ukraine has "a sovereign right to have whoever it wishes into its country," he said.His intervention comes as more than 40 countries and the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, meet in Germany on Tuesday to discuss how to increase security assistance to Kyiv.