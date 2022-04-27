A two-year-old boy died, allegedly after being attacked by a pack of street dogs at Golconda on Tuesday night.The victim, Ahmed a resident of Bada Bazaar, was playing near his house when the pack of dogs attacked him. Locals scared away the dogs and rescued the boy, who sustained injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.He was rushed to Niloufer hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Locals pointed out that the stray dogs had attacked locals in the colony earlier too.