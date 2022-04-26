© Nicola Jennings/The Guardian

Boris Johnson has been referred by MPs to a parliamentary investigation by the privileges committee into whether he deliberately misled the Commons over Downing Street parties.A Labour Party motion, which cites four separate comments made by the Prime Minister about the scandal, passed without division as it became clear it had the overwhelming support of those present in the Commons.The privileges committee will now investigate Mr Johnson's statement to MPs in December that "the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times".Only two Conservative MPs gave Mr Johnson their full-throated backing during a bruising five-hour debate that saw Steve Baker, the senior Tory backbencher, urge Mr Johnson to resign and accept that