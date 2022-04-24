© Global Look Press / Michael Kappeler



The "advanced state of putrefaction of the bodies indicates that the mass grave existed long before the handover," FAMA said, adding that the "responsibility for this act" can "in no way be attributed" to Malian soldiers.

The Western media might be tempted to blame the Malian Army for alleged atrocities after a mass grave was found near a camp of the French forces in central Mali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, as it called for a thorough probe into the matter.The statement came just days after videos surfaced on social media that supposedly show a mass grave with dozens of bodies being discovered in a military camp once occupied byhe base reportedly hosted hundreds of French soldiers.The nation's Defense Ministry said it would open an investigation into the case.- a private Russian paramilitary organization deployed around the world, including Mali and other African countries.The French military also claimed they had drone footage supposedly showing Wagner Group paramilitary personnel burying bodies near the base following the French withdrawal. "Very precise information leads us to say that these are Wagner's men. We have no doubt," the French Army told Le Monde.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that some French media outlets or public officials might be "tempted to spread a [certain] narrative in the media aimed against the Malian military." The success of the Malian Army might "upset" Paris since the French forces failed to achieve similar results during their mission in the country, the ministry added.France launched Operation Barkhane in 2014, partnering with five former colonies in the Sahel (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger), and with support from a small number of European states.The coalition's aim was to prevent the region from becoming a safe haven for Islamist terrorist groups. Macron announced in July 2021, however, that the operation would end in the first quarter of 2022., and the ruling military junta refused to hold elections in February. Mali, which is still fighting an Islamist insurgency, told France to rein in its "colonial reflexes" in January.