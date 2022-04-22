snow
More than a foot of snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday morning prompting chain controls on Sierra mountain passes.

As of 3:50 p.m. chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 in both directions from Truckee to Drum Forebay.

Commercial trucks have been released at I-80 westbound at the Nevada state line.

The speed limit on I-80 is 30 mph during chain controls.


Up to another foot of snow could fall between Thursday and Friday morning at higher elevations.


