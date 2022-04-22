As of 3:50 p.m. chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 in both directions from Truckee to Drum Forebay.
Commercial trucks have been released at I-80 westbound at the Nevada state line.
The speed limit on I-80 is 30 mph during chain controls.
Up to another foot of snow could fall between Thursday and Friday morning at higher elevations.
To see our latest Weather Authority forecast, click here.
I-80 chain control update at 3:45 p.m. - R-2 EB/WB Drum Forebay to Truckee.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 21, 2022
Reminder that the speed limit is 30 mph on I-80 during chain controls! pic.twitter.com/JtIxdupwpY