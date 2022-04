I-80 chain control update at 3:45 p.m. - R-2 EB/WB Drum Forebay to Truckee.



Reminder that the speed limit is 30 mph on I-80 during chain controls! pic.twitter.com/JtIxdupwpY — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 21, 2022

More than a foot of snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday morning prompting chain controls on Sierra mountain passes.As of 3:50 p.m. chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 in both directions from Truckee to Drum Forebay.Commercial trucks have been released at I-80 westbound at the Nevada state line.The speed limit on I-80 is 30 mph during chain controls.To see our latest Weather Authority forecast, click here.