Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claims that he has not received a peace proposal from Moscow "raise certain questions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.and "didn't hear anything." "I'm sure they (Moscow) didn't give us anything," he claimed.The Kremlin spokesman, responding to those remarks, said that"Our latest draft was handed over to... the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, soZelensky, meanwhile, on Wednesday not only said that he had not received proposals from Moscow but also commented on Peskov's remark about the ball."The ball is on our side? At some point I used to play football well. There is a rule - there are two teams and there is a ball.Since the launch of Russia's military attack on Ukraine on February 24, Moscow and Kiev have held several rounds of negotiations aimed at resolving the crisis. March 29 was the last time when the two negotiating teams met in person. On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the talks had reached deadlock. He explained that Ukraine had refused to fulfill some of Russia's key requests - to recognize Crimea as Russian and the Donbass republics as independent.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.