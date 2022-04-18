fireball
© Sirko M.
We received 25 reports about a fireball seen over Bayern, Berlin, Brandenburg, Dolnośląskie, Hessen, Kujawsko-Pomorskie, Liberec Region, Niedersachsen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt and Saxony on Sunday, April 17th 2022 around 19:46 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 5 photos.