Archaeologists in Guatemala have discovered the oldest evidence of the Maya calendar on record: two mural fragments that, when pieced together, reveal a notation known as "7 deer," a new study finds."It's the one calendar that survives all the conquests and the civil war in Guatemala," the latter of which was waged from 1960 to 1996, study first author David Stuart, the Schele professor of Mesoamerican art and writing at the University of Texas at Austin, told Live Science. "The Maya of today in many communities have kept it as a way of connecting to their ideas of fate and how people relate to the world around them. It's not a revival. It's actually a preservation of the calendar."The researchers found the mural fragments at, he said.The murals at San Bartolo, Stuart said.The researchers collected ancient organic material, such as charcoal, within the layer where the mural fragments were discovered. By radiocarbon-dating these fragments, they could estimate when the murals were created.However, these murals weren't in one piece. In total,. Of this colossal collection, the team analyzed 11 wall fragments, discovered between 2002 and 2012, with radiocarbon dating. These iOne is the sacred divination calendar, or Tzolk'in, from which this "7 deer" notation originates. This calendar has 260 days consisting of a combination of 13 numbers and 20 days that have different signs (like deer). It's unclear why the Maya chose 260 days for this cycle, but one idea is that it's roughly the gestation time of a human fetus, Marcello Canuto, director of the Middle American Research Institute at Tulane University, who wasn't involved with the study, told Live Science.The 260 days don't make up a year, however. Rather, it's a cycle similar to the seven-day week. The notation "7 deer" doesn't give you a date; it doesn't tell you the season or year in which something happened. "It's like saying Napoleon invaded Russia on a Wednesday," Canuto said.Today, the 260-day cycle in the Tzolk'in calendar is used for soothsaying and ceremonial record keeping, Stuart said. "There are date keepers, as they're called, in Guatemala today," Stuart said. "If you said the day is 7 deer, they would go, 'Oh yeah, 7 deer, that means this, this and this.'""[I remember] all that nonsense back in 2012 about the end of a cycle," Stuart said. "Everyone was saying, 'It's the end of the calendar.' But no, they didn't understand there was yet another cycle after that."There are other calendar notations that might be older than the newly described 7-deer finding, but these artifacts are challenging to date because they were carved into stone (which does not hold any radioactive carbon that can be dated). Moreover, these carved stones were possibly moved around, meaning a date from the site might not reflect the date of these calendars, Stuart said. For instance,., according When these four types of calendars are taken into account, this "7 deer" notation is the "earliest evidence of any Maya calendar,Stuart said.The, he said."We speculate a little bit in the article that itThese two lines of evidence help tie everything together, Canuto noted. "The text seems to suggest something really archaic, and then the radiocarbon and the context of the dating seems to support that," he said.The study is "meticulously done," Walter Witschey, a retired research professor of anthropology and geography at Longwood University in Virginia and a research fellow at the Middle American Research Institute, told Live Science in an email. The finding is "evidence for the earliest known calendar notation from the Maya region," he said.The study was published online Wednesday (April 13) in the journal Science Advances