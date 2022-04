"[T]he question of whether we have allowed Western mathematicians to dominate in our discipline is no less relevant than whether we have allowed western authors to dominate the field of literature. It may even be more important, if only because mathematics is rather more central to the advancement of science than is literature."

Either the math is there or it is not. The race of the mathematician will not change the outcome.

We previously discussed the view of University of Rhode Island and Director of Graduate Studies of History Erik Loomis thatOthers have agreed with that view, includingNow, asDurham University is calling on professors in the math department to ask themselves if they're citing work from "mostly white or male" mathematicians. According to the Telegraph and The College Fix It adds:In the Telegraph article, Exeter University Social Science Professor Doug Stokes is quoted as saying thatHe denounces that view as "that is based on what is real rather than making everybody feel included."Some literally do not add up. Math is inherently objective and based on provable tenets or theories. As I discussed earlier, it is a shame to see math treated as a field of privilege when many of us view it as a field of pure intellectual pursuit and bias neutrality.The Durham University guideIt does not state how a failure to do so will impact on a professor's retention or advancement at the university.