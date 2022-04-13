© Adrian Ostan Real, SK Chairperson



Heavy rainfall from a tropical depression has caused severe flooding, mudslides and landslides in the Philippines, displacing thousands of people and causing at least 20 fatalities.A Low Pressure Area brought heavy rainfall in areas of the country from 04 April. Flooding struck in Davao region after heavy rainfall from 06 April. Authorities said 1,040 families in 22 villages have ben affected. One person died in flooding in Cateel in Davao Oriental province. Two others were reported missing after floods in Monkayo in Davao de Oro provinceSince then the Low Pressure Area developed into Tropical Depression Megi (locally named Agaton) and made landfall in Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, on 10 April 2022.and Guiuan, province of Eastern Samar, 236.0 mm. The following day Masbate in the Province of Masbate, recorded 171.0 mm.Schools have been suspended in affected areas.As of 12 April 2022 the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported almost 300 incidents of flooding, mostly in Eastern Visayas Region (115 incidents), Bangsamoro (82), Soccsksargen (35), Western Visayas (34), and CARAGA (20). NDRRMC also reported 15 landslides and mudslide, including 7 in Eastern Visayas where several fatalities were reported.across 274 barangays (district) in total. As many as 64,970 people have been affected in Eastern Samar Province, 21,761 in Davao del Norte Province and 30,974 Agusan del Sur Province.Thousands of people were pre-emptively evacuated. Almost 100 homes have been damaged or destroyed since the storm hit and at one point 20,364 people were displaced and moved to emergency accommodation., including the 3 victims who died in Davao Region before the storm made landfall.Other victims died in landslides or mudslides that struck villages in Barangay Bunga, Baybay City in the province of Leyte, Eastern Visayas region. Houses were completely buried in mud and debris or swept away by flood water.Search and rescue operations are ongoing there and the number of fatalities is likely to rise.