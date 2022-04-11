Director of the Southern Pleiades Astronomy Group, Ary Martins, said the meteor moved slowly through the sky at about 80 or 90 km. A video shot in Aparecida de Goiânia by one of the members of the group, Daniel Basile, shows the moment of the phenomenon."It was an exceptionally bright meteor. It produced two flashes of light, followed by a bang. It is not yet possible to say, but based on the properties, there is a possibility that meteorites, which are smaller parts of it, survived and hit the ground," he said.Goiás was happy about the phenomenon on social networks. "It was the largest and longest fireball I've ever seen. It is very exciting to witness such an event," said a resident of Aparecida de Goiânia."I was at home. There was lightning in the sky, then a strong explosion like thunder. The phenomenon was very beautiful," said Maycon de Sousa Oliveira, a resident of Anápolis.(Translated by Google)