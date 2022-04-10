"My assessment is unequivocally negative — I must admit that it is all very sad. When Orbán says that he cannot see what happened in Bucha, he must be advised to see an eye doctor. We cannot cooperate as we had in the past if this continues."This strong condemnation comes after Kaczynski's ruling "Law & Justice" (PiS per its Polish abbreviation) party sacrificed its conservative-nationalist credentials by reversing its anti-refugee stance and accepting literally millions of such people from neighboring Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also boasted about how Poland set the global standard for Russophobia. Poland has done everything in its power to position itself as America's most loyal and anti-Russian ally on the continent, which stands in stark contrast to Hungary's balanced position.
Orban's conservative-multipolar example exposes Kaczynski as a liberal-globalist fraud, hence why the Polish ideologue just lashed out against his supposed ally. He feels uncomfortable by everything that the Hungarian leader does since it only serves to draw his supporters' attention to how PiS just sacrificed everything that it stood for. Those Poles who voted for the ruling party didn't expect it to transform into a liberal-globalist one otherwise they'd have cast their ballot in summer 2020 for the American-German opposition proxy "Civic Platform" (PO per its Polish abbreviation).
Although the next Polish polls aren't until fall 2023, Kaczynski likely already realized that PiS would probably lose if its base "defected" by voting for truly conservative-nationalist parties as a sign of protest against the ruling party becoming practically indistinguishable nowadays from the liberal-globalist opposition on most issues apart from a very sensitive socio-cultural ones like abortion. Observers are right to regard the grey cardinal's condemnation of his supposed ally as a betrayal since he just indeed stabbed Orban in the back on behalf of his American patrons.
Kaczynski doesn't need to cooperate with Orban anymore since he already de facto abandoned the conservative-nationalist goals that he claimed that they were jointly working to achieve in Europe. Both countries wanted to consolidate the Central & Eastern European (CEE) space under their ideological sway so as to restore balance to the EU after its Western European liberal-globalist members began to exert disproportionate influence over the bloc and exploited this to meddle in the CEE countries' internal affairs.
Now that the most powerful man in Poland has sold out to those same liberal-globalists as part of his attempt to "compromise" with them in the expectation that they'll alleviate some of the pressure that they've put upon his country in recent years, there's no reason for him to continue working together with Orban. It's doubtful that the Hungarian leader would even agree to cooperate with Poland anymore in this respect since he likely already realized that the one-time hope for all sincere regional believers in the conservative-nationalist vision has just defected to the liberal-globalists.
In a nutshell, Kaczynski just became Orban's ideological enemy. He can't tolerate the Hungarian leader's truly conservative-multipolar example that by virtue of its being exposes the most powerful person in Poland as a liberal-globalist fraud. That's why he just backstabbed his supposed ally by publicly condemning him, knowing that this will burn the bridges that were built between their two countries. Kaczynski could care less though since he no longer has any sincere desire to continue pursuing their joint conservative-nationalist vision for Europe after selling out to the bloc's liberal-globalist elite.