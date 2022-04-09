Earth Changes
Dozens hospitalised as Iraq engulfed by dust storm
The Guardian
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 19:49 UTC
A dust storm has swept through much of Iraq, leaving dozens of people in hospital with respiratory problems, a health ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
The storm formed in the north of the country on Thursday, prompting the cancellation of flights serving Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region.
As the storm swept south, it shrouded Baghdad and cities as far south as Nasiriyah in a ghostly orange.
In the capital, buildings and vehicles were covered in ochre-coloured dust, Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists reported.
The storm has caused "dozens of hospitalisations across Iraq due to respiratory problems", health ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr told AFP.
The director of Iraq's meteorological office, Amer al-Jabri, said that while dust storms were not uncommon in Iraq, they were becoming more frequent "due to drought, desertification and declining rainfall".
Experts have said these factors threaten social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.
In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq could suffer a 20% drop in water resources by 2050 due to the climate crisis.
Source: AFP
It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.
