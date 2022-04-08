Many skiers who found warm, dry and sunny conditions when they visited the Alps during march at the end of winter are spotting the irony that colder temperatures and lots of fresh snow is arriving just as resorts begin to close for the season.However for those heading to the Alps for Easter, or even to resorts that are staying open to the latter half of April or into May, the new snow is obviously very welcome.The fresh snowfall is causing some issues however with stormy conditions expected. The Savoie region of France, home to many of the country's leading ski areas, announced yesterday it was moving to its high orange avalanche danger alert and warned it is likely this will be taken up to a higher level. A number of resorts have announced partial or full closure of slopes in anticipation of more extreme weather. Crans Montana has had to delay planned public access to the spectacular Nines terrain park created up on its glacier.Although many smaller, lower ski areas in the alps have already closed for the season, most of the big name resorts swill stay open to Easter weekend and some - such as Chamonix, Engelberg, Ischgl, Kaprun, Obertauern, Solden, St Moritz, Tignes, Val Thorens and Zermatt, among others, into May.