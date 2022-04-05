© AP



In the eight child-porn cases that came before her court, former D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson heard horrifying details of "sadomasochistic" torture of young kids — including "infants and toddlers" —Over and over, the records reveal, Jackson made excuses for the sex fiends' criminal behavior and cut them slack in defiance of investigators and prosecutors — and sometimes even probation officers serving her court — who argued for tougher sentencesJackson, 51, who tried the cases as an Obama appointee from 2013 to 2021, was nominated earlier this year by President Biden, who pledged during the campaign to put the first "black woman" on the high bench. The Senate will vote on her confirmation next week.In July 2020, Jackson gave the bare minimum sentence to a defendant convicted of distributing images and videos of infants being sexually abused, and who had boasted of molesting his 13-year-old cousin, even though she knew the defendant refused "to take full responsibility" for his crimes, a transcript reveals. In 2018, Christopher Michael Downs was busted trading child porn in a private online chat room, "Pedos Only," including images of adult males raping "a prepubescent female child," according to court records. He posted 33 graphic photos, including an image of a naked female child as young as 2 years old. Downs, then 30, told the group, "I once fooled around with my 13-year-old cousin." He also uploaded a 10-second video of "a prepubescent female lying in a bathtub and with an adult male inserting his penis into her mouth."She acknowledged the average sentence nationally "for similarly situated defendants" was 81 months, but she gave him the statutory mandatory-minimum sentence of 60 months, which was short of the nearly six years prosecutors asked for. In addition, Jackson gave him credit for time served starting from when he was first incarcerated in October 2018, so technically she gave him only 38 months, or a little over three years, in the pen. Downs is scheduled for release in December.In her April 2021 sentencing of child porn distributor Ryan Manning Cooper, Jackson contradicted the findings of prosecutors, dismissing the crimes they described as "on the more egregious or extreme spectrum" of child porn as not "especially egregious." Among the more than 600 images prosecutors told the judge he traded were sexually explicit pics depicting bondage of infants and toddlers. Prosecutors also busted him with a video of a "pre-pubescent boy being penetrated anally and orally" by an older male.In this and other cases, Jackson cited criticism of federal sentencing guidelines for child porn being "outdated" and "too severe" to justify her downward variances in prison time, arguing suchHowever, experts point out that her objections are a circular argument, because the criticism she cited to back her rulings is the same criticism she herself wrote years earlier as President Obama's vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.But prosecutors don't buy it. They say the amount of computer files stored and/or traded is still an aggravating factor that should be considered in sentencing. They say the perps are not passive actors, merely receiving files haphazardly, in spite of the easier means of collecting such filth digitally. In the cases Jackson heard, prosecutors said the defendants were caught actively soliciting child porn, storing it, and sharing it, typically in chatrooms frequented by pedophiles, or posting it on Tumblr and YouTube.Prosecutors as well as some defense attorneys also argue non-production of child porn is hardly a victimless crime. By collecting and distributing such porn on the Internet, they say defendants are re-victimizing children who were forced to commit unspeakable acts of sexual violence for their viewing pleasure, while creating demand for future sexual exploitation of children.In her 2013 sentencing of Wesley Keith Hawkins, who was busted posting videos on YouTube of boys as young as 11 being raped by men, Jackson gave the young gay black man essentially a slap on the wrist —Instead of the two years of prison prosecutors asked for, she gave him just three months and sent him to a lower-security facility and even arranged special protections for his safety normally afforded cops sent to prison."I am not persuaded that two years in prison is necessary," she ruled, arguing that such a sentence does not account for mitigating factors, including "Mr. Hawkin's ... future potential." (Further explaining her decision, she disputed the severity of the evidence investigators presented and suggested the more than 600 images they caught him with "don't signal an especially heinous or egregious child pornography offense.")She offered that "youth and inexperience may have clouded your judgment" and dismissed concerns he was a risk to reoffend. "There's no reason to believe you are a pedophile or that you pose any risk to children," Jackson opined. "So It's not necessary to incapacitate you in order to protect the public."A more serious example of recidivism involved another case Jackson heard with a compassionate ear. In 2015, Neil Alexander Stewart, 31, was caught with hundreds of child sex images and videos. He confided to an undercover officer posing as a fellow child predator that he was interested in "willing" children between the ages "5-11" and sought to meet at the D.C. zoo with the agent's fictional 9-year-old daughter.In one text cited by prosecutors, Stewart advised the undercover officer how to groom a child to have sexual intercourse, which they could later videotape: "The trick is starting with really small toys and gradually moving up until something is the same size. And vibration."In her 2017 sentencing, Jackson gave Stewart 57 months in jail — well short of the 97 months prosecutors had asked for. The judge set aside prosecutors' warnings that Stewart was a risk for "hands-on" sexual abuse of children and posed a "continuing" threat to the community. At her Senate confirmation hearing, Jackson was asked if she was aware that Stewart had allegedly reoffended.Mike Davis, who previously served as chief counsel for nominations to former Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), said Jackson is an "activist judge" with extremist views."She's clearly not a mainstream judge. After she heard details of sex torture of young kids, including babies, she nonetheless disregarded the official sentencing guidelines and prosecutors' recommendations to give rock-bottom sentences in eight of eight cases," he said, adding that