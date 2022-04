The Russian Investigative Committee opened Saturday"A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under... part 2 of article 206 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," which is the premeditated capture of two or more hostages committed by a group of people with the use of violence, the committee explained in a statement.According to the committee,This is not the first violation of crime committed by the Ukrainian side in Mariupol, as the Azov battalion , a notorious far-right neo-Nazi group, opened fire on civilians during their evacuation from the city, killing at least two people and injuring four others.Kiev had previously claimed that hospitals in this city had been the target of Russian attacks Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy revealed that the allegations were false, and he reminded the United Nations that Moscow had warned thatRussia had launched a special military operation in Ukraine due to NATO's eastward expansion , the Ukrainian shelling of Donbass, and the killing of the people of the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, in addition to Moscow wanting to " denazify " and demilitarize Ukraine.