snow
In Korça Region during the night there was rain and snow.

Ora News journalist Iris Rrezhda, suggests that at altitudes +900 there was snowfall extending to all road axes accompanied by temperatures of -3 degrees.

The thickness of the snow varies from 5 cm to 20 cm.

During the night, the Winter Maintenance Contractors worked during the night, where they cleaned and salted the roads.


