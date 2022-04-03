A man has died after being struck by lightning at Sirijangha rural municipality-2, Ambegudin Lhasatole in Taplejung district.According to District Police Office, Taplejung, Mukesh Bhattarai, 23, died after the lightning struck him around 8:30 pm yesterday. He was a municipal level volleyball player.Bhattarai was rushed to Tellok-based Primary Health Center where he was pronounced dead by medical persons.