Liberty, the rule of law, freedom of speech and the press, the dignity of work, our sense of obligation to a common good, and the decorum of truth-telling.

About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency and the four-book series of World Made By Hand novels, set in a post economic crash American future. His most recent book is Living in the Long Emergency; Global Crisis, the Failure of the Futurists, and the Early Adapters Who Are Showing Us the Way Forward. Jim lives on a homestead in Washington County, New York, where he tends his garden and communes with his chickens.

The black hole of depravity known as Hunter Biden's Laptop dilates ever wider as the rickety "Joe Biden" regime chugs towards its event horizon of disgrace and collapse, throwing off the jetsam of our nation's remnant honor in its toxic vapor trail. The memos and emails on the device could not be clearer:The mentally incompetent husk of a crooked old pol is owned by every foreign interest in his decaying orbit, and owned as well by the foul and perfidious "intel" mafia lodged like a cancerous mass eating away at what used to be known as the American government. Face it: this false "president," installed by malignant forces allied with his Party of Chaos, is a menace to our nation.The laptop confirms that Hunter's Rosemont Seneca front company invested in theset up by the CIA and Department of Defense and operated through their front company Metabiota, with tendrils reaching to the Wuhan, China, virology lab that was the most likely point-of-origin for SARS-CoV-2, a.k.a. Covid-19.Money money money everywhere along the trail for the Biden Family, fees-for-service from the crooked Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, chairman of Burisma, the gas company that provided walking-around money for Hunter's insatiable drug habit and degenerate sexual adventures... more millions from shady sources in Russia... and then billions more from the board rooms of Chinese companies connected with the intel and military arms of the CCP.If the American public had known of these entanglements, Joe Biden would certainly not have been the beneficiary of the engineered balloting irregularities that determined the 2020 election.still reeling from the mindfuckery of Covid 19,Of course, the FBI had Hunter's laptop in its possession in January of 2020.Because the FBI was already rattled by the unravelling truth about its seditious role in the RussiaGate folly, and the agency was wholly invested in the removal of Mr. Trump before top agency officials found themselves in grand juries —How do we stand for that?And they continued to sit on and hide the laptop through the first fifteen months of "Joe Biden's" astoundingly calamitous term in office to the dangerous point that America has arrived at today,— all a product of our decade-long interventions and machinations in sad-sack Ukraine, a train-wreck of foreign policy blunders that can only be explained as a product of the most extreme and ruinous organizational hubris seen since Germany's misadventure invading the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa, 1941.And now the suits in America's intel, state, and war offices are apparently thinking thatAll hinges on whether a percentage of the mesmerized American public — those buffaloed by the combined effects of Woke hysteria and mass formation psychosis — might rouse from their induced trance and recognize the ominous shape that reality has assumed while their minds were hostage.Too many can see that everything now in American life is going south.no replacement parts for our machines, no money (or else money that's worthless), no food, no heat, no light, no getting from Point A to Point B, soon no hope. And if we're really unlucky, the very land itself and the things we've built upon it reduced to cinders and ash.we are not entering the wishful robotic anti-utopia of social credit control, QR code management, and World Economic Forum / Klaus Schwab transhumanism.something much more perplexing than the clear-cut crack-up of the 1860s. In this new pandemonium,