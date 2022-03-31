© Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik

The response came after the White House and the Pentagon suggested that officials were afraid to speak the truth to Putin about the performance of the Russian Army in Ukraine.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he was dismayed by claims that advisers have misled the president.According to the spokesperson: "It's not only regrettable, but also raises concerns because such lack of understanding leads to wrong, rash decisions with bad consequences."The comment came after Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that Putin "has not been fully informed by his Ministry of Defense at every turn over the last month." He said the information has been gathered through intelligence.A similar claim was made by White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield."We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership," she said during a press briefing. Bedingfield also stated that advisers were "too afraid to tell him the truth."Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.