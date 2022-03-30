Portions of the Phoenix area experienced rain and snow was falling in higher elevations of northern Arizona Tuesday, as a spring storm continues to move through the state.On March 28, officials with the National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory has been issued for the Phoenix area, as well as southern Maricopa and northern Pinal counties, with officials saying strong wind gusts caused by the storm could produce blowing dust, and possibly reduce visibility to a mile at times in some areas. The alert expired at 8:00 p.m.ADOT officials reported high winds and blowing dust on Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve area.NWS officials said Monday the storm brought 0.02 inches of rain to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Rain showers wound down for the Phoenix area at around 7:00 p.m. but increased overnight.