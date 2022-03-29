© Cem Ozdel / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Russian offensive scaled down

NATO-like security guarantees

No military blocs and non-nuclear Ukraine

Crimea, Donbass unresolved

Borders in question

New conditions for Zelensky-Putin meeting

On Tuesday, Turkey hosted the latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Ukrainian side has come up with a written proposal for a peace treaty between the two nations, Russia's top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told the media after the session, which he described as "substantive.", he added. Here is what else emerged after the talks.An immediate practical effect of the talks will be a de-escalation of military activities in some parts of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. In particular, it pledged to "dramatically" reduce its operations near the cities of Chernigov and the capital, Kiev.David Arakhamia, Medinsky's opposite number in the Ukrainian delegation, said Kiev had sought a security guarantee similar to that contained in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.he said.In the proposal,, Medinsky said. Even military exercises would require prior approval from guarantors, according to the proposal. Kiev also pledged, including nuclear weapons, the official added. But in return Ukraine wants Russia not to object to itsAccording to Medinsky, Kiev offered a, during which its fate would be negotiated and both sides would pledge not to use military force to resolve it. This is not compatible with Russia's position that Crimea is part of its territory and Kiev needs to recognize it as such.Ukraine also soughtfor the purpose of security guarantees, the Russian envoy said. Moscow officially recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as sovereign states -- just days before sending troops into Ukraine last month.Medinsky said Kiev did not state whether it would relinquish its territorial claim to Donetsk and Lugansk. Prior to February, Ukraine controlled a large portion of both Donetsk and Lugansk and considers the regions to be its own territory.Arakhamia made it clear that Kiev will assert sovereignty over the entire territory that Ukraine had when it declared independence in 1991, saying there could be no compromise on this point.The Kremlin had previously said that such a meeting could only be scheduled once the document was finalized and inked by the respective foreign ministers.