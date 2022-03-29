A meteor was spotted by people across Merseyside.The UK Meteor Network described it as 'a fairly big meteor' in a post on social media . The ECHO's chief photographer Colin Lane spotted a 'mini fireball' in the sky on Saturday evening.Colin, who lives on Merseyside, said: "I was looking up at the clear sky a mini fireball caught my eye. I initially thought it was a firework but there was no sound. It was falling from the sky with a golden glow fireball. Guessing it was meteor or shooting star."Ashlea Kemp managed to film a clip of the meteor travelling across the night sky. Ashlea, from Nottingham, said that she was looking out into the street after hearing some noise and then spotted the meteor by chance.An ECHO reader who spotted the meteor said: "Sadly I only saw the tail end of it. It was burning glow then some smoke trail against the clear sky."The UK Meteor Network , run by a community of scientists, operates a network of 140 detection cameras which record meteors and fireballs. A meteor is a piece of rock which travels from space into the earth's atmosphere.