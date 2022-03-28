Locust swarms hit Eastern Cape, South Africa on March 28 2022.During March, a high number of locusts have been seen in the region, causing widespread damage to crops.Traffic was stopped as locust swarms filled the sky, blocking visibility and making travel dangerous.These locust swarms follow a period of drought in the region, with fears that it will lead to a shortage of food supplies in the area.Authorities are working to contain the damage done, with warnings remaining in place.