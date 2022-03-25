© Getty Images

The same type of aircraft was involved in this week's accident that killed 132 peopleChina Eastern Airlines and its subsidiaries havethe company's spokesperson Liu Xiaodong said in a press conference on Thursday, according to CNN.On Monday,The flight had 132 people on board - 123 passengers and nine crew.Chinese investigators said on Wednesday.The grounded aircraft are undergoing safety inspection and maintenance to ensure that they are safe to fly, Liu said. The airline launched a sweeping safety overhaul after the accident, the spokesman added.. The 737 MAX is set to return to service in China after a three-year grounding following those incidents.