© AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File



The state Health Department intentionally "misled the public" about the number of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 to help burnish former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reputation before a sexual harassment scandal forced him to resign in disgrace , according to a blistering comptroller's audit released Tuesday."While the Department's duty is to act solely to promote public health, we determined that, rather than providing accurate and reliable information during a public health emergency, the Department instead conformed its presentation to the Executive's narrative, often presenting data in a manner that misled the public," the report says.In a prepared statement, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli called the audit findings "extremely troubling.""Families have a right to know if their loved one's COVID-19 death was counted, but many still don't have answers from the state Department of Health," he said."The public was misled by those at the highest level of state government through distortion and suppression of the facts when New Yorkers deserved the truth."The 58-page audit says thatIn a prepared statement, James said that DiNapoli had confirmed "many of the findings that we uncovered last year about the state's response to COVID, most notably that DOH and the former governor undercounted the number of deaths in nursing homes.""I am grateful to Comptroller DiNapoli for bringing much needed transparency to this critical issue," she said."My office will continue to monitor nursing home conditions and ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents."Prior to the revelations, Cuomo, 64, was riding high on the popularity of his daily coronavirus briefings, for which he was awarded the International Emmys' "Founders Award" during a livestreamed event featuring celebrities Robert DeNiro, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Rosie Perez, Billy Crystal and Billy Joel.He resigned in August under threat of an all-but-certain impeachment, claiming that the scandal surrounding him was "politically motivated" but that he wanted to spare the state "months of political and legal controversy."Younger brother Chris Cuomo's career as a CNN host also went down in flames when evidence released by James late last year revealed that he worked behind the scenes with his brother's advisers amid the scandal and secretly tried to dig up dirt on at least one accuser.Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens), whose uncle died of suspected COVID-19 in a nursing home, said he was "very grateful" for DiNapoli's "thorough audit that validates what many nursing home families knew already: The former governor suppressed and covered up life and death information that could have been used to save lives."Cuomo's spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, tried to downplay and discredit the audit."As the number of out of facility deaths were reported last January this is not news, however what is peculiar is the Comptroller's release of this audit now — but no one has ever accused him of being above politics," Azzopardi said in an email.The DOH didn't immediately return a request for comment, but in a written response to a draft version of DiNapoli's audit took issue with many of its conclusions.The DOH said the auditors didn't "take proper account of the various types of quantitative and qualitative information that Department personnel have used to assist in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic; the various practical trade-offs that exist between different types of infection and mortality data; or the affirmative efforts that Department personnel have made over the past several years to enhance both the scope and the reliability of the information collected from nursing homes to meet the challenges face in the ongoing pandemic."