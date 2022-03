© Julio Cortez/AP



A loaded 1,095-foot cargo ship remained stuck Tuesday morning in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, presenting Coast Guard officials with what they described as a "logistical challenge" to free the vessel without polluting the environment.The container vessel, named Ever Forward, ran aground Sunday night after leaving Baltimore, Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Lehmann, a spokesman for the Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic district, told ABC News Tuesday morning.Lehmann said the ship is stuck in about 23-feet of water but is not blocking traffic in the bay's deep-water channel."It's a pretty big logistical challenge," Lehmann said about freeing the ship.Lehmann said a Coast Guard environment al team boarded the ship to make an assessment of its condition and determine"We're making sure all boxes are checked," said Lehmann, adding that a timeline has not yet been established on when an attempt to free the vessel will be made.Lehmann said no one was injured and no pollution has been detected as a result of the mishap.He said the Coast GuardCoast Guard officials saidwhen it got hung up.Lehmann said the shipEvergreen Marine Corp. confirmed to ABC News it owns the ship and said in a statement, "Evergreen is arranging for divers to conduct underwater inspections to confirm any damage to the vessel, and is coordinating with all the concerned parties to refloat the ship as soon as possible. The incident did not block the navigation channel or disrupt traffic entering or leaving the port. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the competent authority."