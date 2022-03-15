© Joe Lynch/Saudi Aramco/AFP



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) cemented a $10 billion deal for a refining and petrochemical complex in China on Friday, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping who urged joint efforts to counter extremism and terrorism.that has already seen the kingdom pledge an investment ofand seek to make additional investments inworth a total of $28 billion at a joint investment forum during the visit, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.Xi told the crown prince in front of reporters:despite its traditional low-key role there. The crown prince said Saudi Arabia's relations with China dated back "a very long time in the past."MBS, who has come under fire in the West following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October, said Saudi Arabia saw great opportunities with China.Referring to Saudi Arabia's sweeping economic reform program, trade between the countries increased by 32% last year, he said. Saudi Arabia also said it was working to add Chinese to the curriculum in Saudi schools and universities."The introduction of Chinese to the curriculum is an important step toward the opening of new horizons for students," the government said in a statement.China has had to step carefully in relations with Riyadh, sincewhich the government says are for de-radicalization purposes and rights groups call internment camps. Xi told the crown prince the two countries must strengthen international cooperation on de-radicalization to "prevent the infiltration and spread of extremist thinking," Chinese state television said.Saudi Arabia respected and supported China's right to protect its own security and take counterterrorism and de-radicalization steps, the crown prince told Xi, according to the same report, and was willing to increase cooperation.Meeting the crown prince earlier on Friday, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng said the two countries should enhance exchanges on their experiences in de-radicalization, China's official Xinhua news agency said in a separate report.Chinese state media made no direct mention of Xinjiang in their stories on the crown prince's meetings.to develop a refining and petrochemical complex in the northeastern Chinese city of Panjin, saying the project was worth more than $10 billion.The partners would form a company calledas part of a project that would include a 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery with a 1.5 million metric tons per year ethylene cracker, Aramco said.Aramco will supply up to 70% of the crude feedstock for the complex, which is expected to start operations in 2024.Saudi Aramco is set to boost its market share by signing supply deals with nonstate Chinese refiners.Aramco also signed an agreement to buy a 9% stake in Zhejiang Petrochemical, Saudi state news agency SPA said. This formalized a previously announced plan to gain a stake in a 400,000 bpd refinery and petrochemicals complex in Zhoushan, south of Shanghai.China sees "enormous potential" in Saudi Arabia's economy and wants more high-tech cooperation, State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, said Thursday.Butthe widely read state-run tabloid, the Global Times, said in an editorial.Published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, the paper said: