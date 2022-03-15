Earth Changes
Peru landslide: At least 60 houses with people inside buried in Pataz province
Daily Express
Tue, 15 Mar 2022 17:12 UTC
While casualties are yet unknown, dozens of people are feared dead after a landslide buried multiple homes. The disaster occurred at around 8.30am local time and was believed to be a result of the heavy rain in the La Libertad region of Peru. Local news outlets shared the moment of the catastrophe which sees the ground fall from a nearby cliff and residents desperately trying to free people trapped indoors.
Manuel Llempen, regional governor of La Libertad, reported that it is estimated that approximately 60 to 80 houses have been buried with people inside due to a landslide in Pataz.
The Regional Government of La Libertad issued a statement saying: "Faced with the landslide of a hillside in the upper part of the town of Retamas which occurred this morning and buried homes...
"The regional governor and president of the Regional Emergency Platform called an emergency meeting to adopt urgent accidents to help the affected population."
"The magnitude of the damage is still unknown, but the governor has already contacted the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, to activate the necessary actions."
Large parts of the hillside were seen crumbling to the town beneath it with many people feared trapped.
Jose Gavidia from Peru's ministry of defence tweeted: "Together with a rapid response team we headed to the town of Retamas, district of Parcoy (La Libertad) in an emergency to attend to the emergency caused by a landslide on a hillside.
"We will provide all the necessary help to the affected families."
Footage shared online showed tonnes of mud and stone falling to the town beneath.
One video appeared to show a group of people breaking a hole into a wall to free the people trapped inside.
Peru's president Pedro Castillo said the Government would be helping those trapped in the region.
He tweeted: "I have arranged for the head of the @indeciperu and the Minister of Defense to go to the area affected by the landslide in the province of Pataz in the La Libertad region.
"We will support the affected families and coordinate various actions with the local authorities."
Search and rescue teams have now been deployed to the area.
Quote of the Day
In the Truth there is no news, and in the News there is no truth
Recent Comments
I was warned that it would be a bumpy ride ahead. Especially after the CME from Sunday. Energy is homing in, and depending on one's own, it will...
My dearest and best friend Peter died sitting next to me in my car 18 months ago, when some woman talking on her cell phone ran a red light....
I do not trust Gabbard..or anyone else who seems to be a 'truth teller', these are arcane games directed at us. Gabbard also parrots the US line...
My dearest and best friend Peter died sitting next to me in my car 18 months ago, when some woman talking on her cell phone ran a red light....
He must have pissed off a few people to get that sort of treatment. It is difficult to fathom some of these stories about 'black sites' because...