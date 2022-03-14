Over a dozen head of cattle were killed in two separate lightning strikes across Central Queensland last week.The two incidents occurred at Morinish and Bluff, following a band of severe thunderstorms, which travelled across the region throughout the week.Bluff grazier Cathy Hoare lost four stud Brangus cattle, including two cows and two calves at her Rockyview property.This wasn't the first time Cathy lost stock due to a storm, having lost a similar number a few years ago in the exact same place.Ms Hoare was mustering nearby cattle when she came across the scene."It's devastating, as it takes a lengthy time to breed cattle and one weaner bull killed was probably the best we had ever bred in our Brangus herd," Ms Hoare said."Unfortunately, nature has no rhyme, nor reason."We did get 50mm of rain and for that I'm extremely grateful as we have been on the lower end of rain in this area of Central Queensland for the past few years."Earlier in the week, in a seperate incident, Morinish grazier John Ellrott lost nine head of cattle in a lightning strike last Monday.Lightning on Monday caused a few grass fires, and the Ellrott family were on the look out for them, when they heard an 'almighty bang' near the home.Mr Ellrott said he believes that was the fatal strike which 'instantly' killed his stock."It was quite unexpected to lose nine head of cattle in one lightning strike," he said.Mr Ellrott estimates he lost about $18,000 worth of cattle in that strike."Any loss is no good, but there's nothing you can really do to prevent this sort of thing from happening," he said."It's been pretty dry of late and we were appreciative of the 110mm of rain which fell on our property in the storm."