"I have spoken with my Western colleagues about denazification. They say:" What's the problem? You also have radical nationalists, don't you?" Yes, we do, but we don't have them in our government like Ukraine. And we don't have thousands of people marching in the streets with torches and swastikas like Nazi Germany in the 1930s? And we don't praise the men who killed Russians, Jews, and Poles during the war. But in Ukraine, they do." Vladimir Putin, Russian President

"Ukraine really does have a far-right problem, and it's not a fiction of Kremlin propaganda. And it's well past time to talk about it," explained journalist and expert on the Ukrainian far right, Michael Colborne.



The most known neo-Nazi group on Ukraine's far right is the Azov movement. The movement grew out of the Azov Regiment (originally a Battalion), formed in the chaos of war in early 2014.



It was formed by a "ragtag group of far-right thugs, football hooligans and international hangers-on, including dozens of Russian citizens," said Colborne, who wrote a book on the movement."("Can Ukraine have a 'Nazi problem' with a Jewish president?", Jewish Unpacked)

They have also been the driving force behind the 8 year-long siege of the Donbass region in east Ukraine that is mainly inhabited by ethnic Russians

"Since the Western-backed coup in Kiev in 2014, political organizations associated with neo-Nazis infiltrated Ukrainian mainstream politics as the Ukrainian government sent troops to try to crush the Donbass uprisings by force.



As Ukraine waged war against breakaway forces in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Neo-Nazi Groups in Ukraine gained notoriety for their belligerent rhetoric towards the population of the country's east, as well as for eagerly participating in the civil war....



The (Azov Battalion's) first commander was right-wing nationalist Andriy Biletsky, who led the paramilitary national socialist group called "Patriot of Ukraine" and was the founder of a neo-Nazi group, the Social-National Assembly (SNA) in 2008. In 2010, Biletsky, a former parliamentarian, apparently said that Ukraine was meant to "lead the white races of the world in a final crusade ... against Semite-led Untermenschen (subhumans) "by reports in a spate of Western mainstream outlets." ("Ukrainian bad guys and a fair Russian response", Batko Milacic for the Saker Blog)

"Azov took part in subsequent hostilities in Donbass and was incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine in November 2014, although its members continued to wear neo-Nazi and SS-like symbols and regalia and openly express neo-Nazi views. Their logo echoes the Wolfsangel, one of the original symbols used by the 2nd SS Panzer Division Das Reich. Representatives of the Azov Battalion, however, have claimed their symbol is an abbreviation for the slogan "National Idea" in Ukrainian.



Ukrainian authorities did not bother to conceal the fact that in 2014, Azov comprised neo-Nazi-leaning volunteers from countries such as Sweden, Italy, France, Belarus, Canada, and Slovenia.



Despite the adoption of the 2015 Minsk Accords that were aimed at ending the civil war by reintegrating the Donbass into Ukraine in exchange for constitutionally-guaranteed autonomy, Kiev refused to implement a peace deal. Azov members took an active part in Donbass hostilities.



In 2016, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) accused the Azov Battalion, officially upgraded to a regiment in January 2015, of committing war crimes such as mass looting, unlawful detention, and torture. Currently, the Azov "Special Operations Detachment" is engaged in the Ukrainian army's counter-reconnaissance and special weapons operations.



The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against a number of fighters from Azov units for crimes such as kidnapping, torture, use of prohibited means, and methods of warfare." ("Ukrainian bad guys and a fair Russian response", Batko Milacic for the Saker Blog)

"A stronger race will drive out the weaker ones, for the vital urge in its ultimate form will break down the absurd barriers of the so-called humanity of individuals to make way for the humanity of nature which destroys the weak to give their place to the strong."



"Blood sin and desecration of the race are the original sin of this world and the end of a humanity that surrenders to it." ("Adolf Hitler, Quotes on Race", quotetab)

"Neo-Nazi movements engaged in military and paramilitary actions operate freely in Ukraine, often with the official support of public institutions. These include the following: Stepan Bandera's Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), a movement with a Nazi, anti-Semitic and racist matrix already active in Chechnya and which is part of the Right Sector, an association of far-right movements formed at the time of the Euromaidan coup in 2013/2014; the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA); the UNA/UNSO, paramilitary wing of the far-right political party Ukraine National Assembly; the Korchinsky Brotherhood, which offered protection in Kiev to ISIS members; Misanthropic Vision (MD), a neo-Nazi network spread across 19 countries that publicly incites terrorism, extremism and hatred against Christians, Muslims, Jews, Communists, homosexuals, Americans and people of color.



It should be remembered that the government has given explicit support to these extremist organizations both by sending the presidential guard to the funerals of their representatives, as well as by supporting the Azov Battalion, a paramilitary organization that is officially part of the Ukrainian Army under the new name of Azov Special Operations Regiment and organized into the National Guard. ..



In March 2015, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov announced that the Azov Battalion would be one of the first units to be trained by US Army troops, as part of their Operation Fearless Guard training mission. ... "We have been training these guys for eight years now. They are really good fighters. That's where the Agency's program could have a serious impact." ("Declaration of Msgr. Carlo Maria Viganò on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis", marcotosatti.com)

"Not just the Ukrainian far right, but neo-fascist forces from all over the world, including the US and Europe, will now receive combat experience with the most advanced weapons in the world. They will also be able to continue developing their international networks, to which the Ukrainian far right, and especially the Azov Battalion, have long been central...



... since 2015, the CIA has been secretly training forces in Ukraine to serve as "insurgent leaders," in the words of one former intelligence official, in case Russia ends up invading the country. Current officials are claiming the training is purely for intelligence collection, but the former officials Yahoo! spoke to said the program involved training in firearms, "cover and move," and camouflage, among other things.



Given the facts, there's a good chance that the CIA is training actual, literal Nazis as part of this effort. The year the program started, 2015, also happened to be the same year that Congress passed a spending bill that featured hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of economic and military support for Ukraine... ("The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine", Branko Marcetic, Jacobin Magazine)

"The CIA is overseeing a secret intensive training program in the U.S. for elite Ukrainian special operations forces and other intelligence personnel, according to five former intelligence and national security officials familiar with the initiative. The program, which started in 2015, is based at an undisclosed facility in the Southern U.S., according to some of those officials....



The training, which has included "tactical stuff," is "going to start looking pretty offensive if Russians invade Ukraine," said the former official. One person familiar with the program put it more bluntly. "The United States is training an insurgency," said a former CIA official, adding that the program has taught the Ukrainians how "to kill Russians."



Though the agency's paramilitary resources have been otherwise stretched thin in Afghanistan and on other counterterrorism missions, the U.S.-based training program has been a "high priority" for the CIA since its Obama-era inception, said the former senior intelligence official.... The Biden administration has reportedly assembled a task force to determine how the CIA and other U.S. agencies could support a Ukrainian insurgency, should Russia launch a large-scale incursion.



"If the Russians invade, those [graduates of the CIA programs] are going to be your militia, your insurgent leaders," said the former senior intelligence official. "We've been training these guys now for eight years. They're really good fighters. That's where the agency's program could have a serious impact."



Both U.S. and Ukrainian officials believe that Ukrainian forces will not be able to withstand a large-scale Russian incursion, according to former U.S. officials. But representatives from both countries also believe that Russia won't be able to hold on to new territory indefinitely because of stiff resistance from Ukrainian insurgents, according to former officials.



If the Russians launch a new invasion, "there's going to be people who make their life miserable," said the former senior intelligence official. The CIA-trained paramilitaries "will organize the resistance" using the specialized training they've received.



"All that stuff that happened to us in Afghanistan," said the former senior intelligence official, "they can expect to see that in spades with these guys." ("CIA-trained Ukrainian paramilitaries may take central role if Russia invades", Yahoo News)

The United States has been arming and training Ukrainian fascist combatants in secret locations. The CIA training program began in 2015 which suggests there must have been a plan for goading Russia into invading. Nothing would have been left to chance. Strategic planners must have settled on what provocations they would use. (like the threat of NATO membership) Official Washington never thought the Ukrainian army could prevail against a conflict with the Russian Army, which suggests that the media's stories about "the brave Ukrainian resistance" are reckless propaganda designed to garner greater public support. The country of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are of no interest to the United States. Ukraine is only valuable in as much as it provides a staging ground (and the manpower) for Washington to prosecute a war against Russia. The clear strategic objective of the CIA program is to create an "Afghanistan-type" quagmire for Russia that will deplete its resources, inflict massive reputational damage, and kill as many Russian servicemen as possible. The ultimate goal of the CIA-generated insurgency is to destroy the Russian economy, isolate the Russian leadership, and send home as many Russian boys in body-bags as possible in order to affect a regime change that will replace arch-rival Putin with a compliant stooge like Ukrainian Puppet Zelensky. All the evidence suggests that the developments on the ground- including the luring of Russian troops into Ukraine- is part of a long-standing strategic plan to prevent the economic integration of Russia and Europe in order to control China's development and preserve US hegemony into the next century. Thus, current US foreign policy can be summarized in just 10 words: