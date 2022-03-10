A large dead whale has been found on the shores of Manohra Island in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.According to ARY News, fishermen found a 28-foot-long whale at Manora, which was washed away in the waves off the coast.Fishermen say the striped dead whale is seven to eight feet wide and more than twenty-eight feet long. All the agencies were unaware and the fishermen dragged a huge fish from Manora without any intervention.The dead whale has not yet been reported to KPT and the Fisheries Department. The giant dead whale more was pulled from Manora to Fish Harbor, but no agency took notice of the matter.