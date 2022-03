© Foreign Ministry of Belarus/AA/picture alliance



What happened in previous Ukraine-Russia talks?

What are Russia's demands?

Ukraine ceasing military action, changing its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledging Crimea as Russian territory and recognizing the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories.

Negotiators have met again as fighting in Ukraine continues. Although agreements have been made for humanitarian corridors to allow for the evacuation of civilians, those plans so far have faltered.Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia convened for a third round of talks on Monday, with the Ukrainian delegation saying there was potential progress on ensuring humanitarian corridors.Although an overall deal has not been reached,said on Twitter after the talks that "there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors."Podolyak did not elaborate on any details, butOn the potential for a political settlement on securing a cease-fire, Medinsky said thatHe added that he expects more talks to take place.he told Russian media.Both Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived on Monday at the meeting place close to the border with Poland, the same site as the previous round of talks. The previous meetings failed to end the conflict, with each side blaming the other for the failure to find a suitable agreement. Russia has blamed Kyiv for the previous failures to implement the cease-fire.The second round of talks, which took place last Thursday , ended with the humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in cities under siege.But attempts on both Saturday and Sunday to maintain a cease-fire in several cities lasted only hours and left thousands still trapped without access to food, water or electricity.ahead of the talks, after Moscow offered safe passage from several cities that would take the civilians into Russia.The first round of peace talks took place inside Ukraine, close to the border with Belarus. Ukrainian negotiators had rejected Moscow's proposal to meet in Belarus, a close Russian ally that has allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a launchpad for invading Ukraine. Subsequent negotiations have taken place in Belarus, close to the Polish border.Over the course of the discussions,namely toBut Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the conflict until all his demands are met.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Reuters news agency, these include:in Europe since World War II.