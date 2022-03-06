Earlier in the day, the Russian military declared a ceasefire so that civilians could evacuate from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. The ceasefire window opened at 07:00 GMT. The department, on its Telegram channel, said:
"Militants of VFU [armed formations of Ukraine] are preventing the evacuation of civilians from Volnovakha ... They are intentionally not providing the necessary assistance to those in need so that they could not leave the Volnovakha settlements."A total of 24 civilians, including four natives of Volnovakha, have been evacuated from the Mykolaivka village to Novyi Svit, it added. Some civilians remain in basements of destroyed residential buildings in Volnovakha, unable to get out on their own, it said.
"The nationalists refused to provide a humanitarian corridor to the residents of Mariupol," the department said. The Ukrainian troops are demanding on social media that civilians refuse to leave the city as the decision on the evacuation has allegedly not yet been made.