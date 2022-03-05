syria russia bomb air strike

FILE PHOTO
On March 4, ISIS terrorists ambushed a vehicle of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern Homs countryside in Syria's central region.

The terrorists targeted the vehicle as it was passing on a road near the area of Sabkha al-Meleh, to the east of the ancient city of Palmyra. According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, three soldiers of the SAA were killed in the ambush. These claims are yet to be verified.

Following the attack, warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a series of airstrikes on hideouts of ISIS in the outskirts of the town of al-Resafa in the southern countryside of Raqqa.

Sabkha al-Meleh ambush was ISIS' first attack in central Syria in a while. The terrorist group's cells in the region have been inactive for the last few weeks as a result of a series of operations by government forces and their allies.

Currently, work is underway to place even more pressure on ISIS' remaining cells in central Syria. On March 3, Liwa Fatemiyoun, an Iranian-backed Afghan group, deployed fresh reinforcements in the region. The reinforcements were deployed near the border line with Iraq.

ISIS insurgency in central Syria will not likely end soon. However, the terrorist group's ability to carry out attacks in the region has been severely effected by the recent operations of government forces and their allies.