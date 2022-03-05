Floods hit Manado City (Kota Manado), North Sulawesi, Indonesia on March 3rd 2022.Rivers overflowed, flooding houses with fish swimming through some houses. Possessions were destroyed, and businesses closed due to the flood waters.Cars were left underwater as streets filled with water. In some areas, boats were used to travel between buildings. Residents were advised to remain in their homes where safe to do so.Warnings remain in place for further flooding, along with fears of landslides as the land becomes saturated.