Leftist activist Nandini Jammi targets satire site Babylon Bee for cancellation over 'disinformation'
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 18:11 UTC
The Babylon Bee is satire, not news. It peddles comedy, and not any actual information at all. This would make it hard for it to be a "disinformation" site. In response to Jammi's claims, The Babylon Bee wrote that "Watchdogs are calling out newsletter list "a front to mislead" and "disinformation," and shared a link so readers could sign up.
The Babylon Bee is a satirical website that lists itself as "the world's best satire site," and is "totally irreverent in all its claims." The site satirizes everything, and stories can be found about Amazon's Alexa volunteering to lead a family in prayer, or "Neil Young Threatens To Leave Spotify Again Unless Vladimir Putin Backs Down From Ukraine." No subject is off limits for The Bee.
But for Jammi, satire is just "disinformation." She highlights the description of The Bee as "Christian News Satire," as though simply being Christian, and satirizing culture from a Christian, moral perspective, is damnation in itself. Jammi claims that The Bee's designation as a satirical site is "a front to mislead and retain advertisers."
She claims that The Bee is "promoting disinformation through email subscribers that most advertisers will never know about." The Babylon Bee does not hide the fact that it has a newsletter, in fact, it promotes it in order to get more subscribers, since the goal of a newsletter is to reach as many people as possible. Somehow Jammi thinks The Bee is trying to keep it a secret, which would make for a shockingly useless newsletter.
The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo, along with The Post Millennial, has been a target of Jammi, due entirely to Ngo's unflinching reporting on far-left extremist group Antifa. The journalist slammed Jammi's "exposé" of The Bee. He linked back to reporting on Jammi and her Antifa-affiliated associates, who join her in trying to deplatform sites she doesn't like.
The Antifa member who colludes with Jammi in trying to shut down The Post Millennial was "revealed to have a history of racism, antisemitism, incitement to violence and is the subject of on-going accusations of harassing and threatening behavior in court filings."
Replies to her attack included questions, like "How is obvious satire disinformation?"
champion Amy Schneider, a biological male who identifies as transgender, proves "the vast superiority of the male intellect," the post was taken down for "hate speech." It is unclear who is being hated by such a statement. Most media outlets simply referred to Schneider as the winningest woman in Jeopardy! history.
USA Today fact-checked The Bee for joking that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as though USA Today were concerned that readers of the satirical site would actually believe that a court could overturn death.
And not to be outdone, The Conversation tried to smear The Bee simply by saying that right-wing comedy is "no joke" because it doesn't "punch up" at the powerful elite. In so doing, The Conversation completely ignores the fact that the left IS the powerful elite. They also try to link the site to the Proud Boys, which is something that Jammi does frequently as a means to discredit her targets. Like The Conversation, Jammi does this without proof.
Comments on The Bee's post encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter were overwhelmingly supportive, with readers taking the opportunity to note that they didn't even know there was a newsletter, and rushing to sign up right away.
Comment: It's almost as if the more one gets enmeshed within the mindset of a radical ideology, the more one's sense of humor atrophies. Even if one doesn't think the jokes are funny, surely anyone with a normally functioning brain can recognize that it is humor. No joke, this is brain damage on display.
