Check My Ads co-founder Nandini Jammi set her sights on The Babylon Bee as the latest target of her deplatforming and demonetization campaigns. The leftist activist, who links conservative ideas and outlets to "hate" and "disinformation" in an attempt to get companies to pull their ad buys from the websites she doesn't like, has made a misstep in targeting The Babylon Bee.The Babylon Bee is a satirical website that lists itself as "the world's best satire site," and is "totally irreverent in all its claims." The site satirizes everything, and stories can be found about Amazon's Alexa volunteering to lead a family in prayer, or " Neil Young Threatens To Leave Spotify Again Unless Vladimir Putin Backs Down From Ukraine ." No subject is off limits for The Bee.The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo, along with The Post Millennial, has been a target of Jammi, due entirely to Ngo's unflinching reporting on far-left extremist group Antifa. The journalist slammed Jammi's "exposé" of The Bee. He linked back to reporting on Jammi and her Antifa-affiliated associates, who join her in trying to deplatform sites she doesn't like.Replies to her attack included questions, like "How is obvious satire disinformation?"Others wondered if Jammi's post itself was satire, while others simply took the opportunity to sign up for the newsletter.USA Today fact-checked The Bee for joking that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as though USA Today were concerned that readers of the satirical site would actually believe that a court could overturn death.And not to be outdone, The Conversation tried to smear The Bee simply by saying that right-wing comedy is "no joke" because it doesn't "punch up" at the powerful elite. In so doing, The Conversation completely ignores the fact that the left IS the powerful elite. They also try to link the site to the Proud Boys, which is something that Jammi does frequently as a means to discredit her targets. Like The Conversation, Jammi does this without proof.Comments on The Bee's post encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter were overwhelmingly supportive, with readers taking the opportunity to note that they didn't even know there was a newsletter, and rushing to sign up right away.Users were nearly unanimous in their condemnation of Jammi for targeting a humor site, and her attempt to deplatform comedy shows just how absurd her smears of other sites are, as well.