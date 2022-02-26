© The Cradle



Rebuilding Syria and linking the Four Seas

"Once the economic space between Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran becomes integrated, we would link the Mediterranean, the Caspian, the Black Sea, and the Gulf ... we are not only important in the Middle East ... Once we link these Four Seas, we become the compulsory intersection of the whole world in investment, transport, and more."

© Shiller Institute



© The Cradle



Reviving routes and expanding ports

"negotiations with Iran to build a railway between Basra and Shalamcheh have reached their final stages, and we have signed 15 agreements and memoranda of understanding with Jordan and Egypt regarding energy and transportation lines."

© unknown



Within the corridors of cooperation and connectivity

Meanwhile, Gulf States shun collaboration