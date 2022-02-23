Julie Bourgeois, who was a Crown attorney when she ran, came in second place for the Liberals in the 2011 federal election, losing to former Conservative MP Pierre Lemieux.
Bourgeois also made 71 donations to the federal Liberals from 2009 to 2014, ranging in amounts from $5 to $1,186.
During her failed campaign, Bourgeois spoke about how tough times led people to commit crimes. "Not necessarily major crime," she said. "You see desperate people going through desperate times."
Justin Trudeau himself had also praised Bourgeois in a campaign video.
Trudeau in a video from 2011, before he became Liberal leader, said:
"Her vision, her authenticity, her strength is going to be an amazing asset. Both for the people of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell but also to everyone in the House of Commons after the next elections when I will have, hopefully, the honour of sitting beside her in the House."Lich, who is facing 'counseling to commit mischief' charges, was denied bail on Tuesday.
"I cannot be reassured that if I release you into the community that you will not reoffend," Bourgeois said in her decision.
The judge said the convoy's effect on Ottawa was immense and that Lich was stubborn in her responses to the court during her bail hearing. She said that the organizer's detention "is necessary for the protection and safety of the public."
The revelation that the judge was a failed Liberal candidate came when prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan B. Peterson posted an email from a tipster on Tuesday who said:
"Said judge did not recuse themselves for a perceived conflict, nor did the organizing judge take issue with assigning this care to them. Even to a former Yugoslav like me, I am surprised."
Comment: Bourgeois succeeded in compromising herself by not recusing.