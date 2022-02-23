A storm in the late afternoon of Tuesday (22) relieved the heat and drought, but brought inconvenience to Umuarama.Until the publication of this report, the Fire Department carried out a survey of occurrences and damages to update the Civil Defense. The military corporation is also distributing tarpaulins to families whose homes have been damaged.The water rose in the lower regions of the city, where flooding peculiarly occurs, as is the case in the surroundings and proximities of Bosque Xetás, Jardim Panorama, Avenida Parigot de Souza with Guanabara, Avenida Liberdade, Pernambuco, Brazil, São Paulo and Rua Piauí. In some of these points, cars were dragged along and water entered businesses. No serious injuries were reported.Lieutenant Wilian Marques informed that the corporation carried out the removal of two people who were trapped in cars that were being dragged by the waters - one in Jardim Panorama and another in Parigot de Souza. "We were also called for several flooding situations", commented the soldier.The power outage resulting from the storm again caused a drop in supply on Castelo Branco Avenue, leaving businesses without activities for almost an hour. The lack of energy in times of rain on this avenue has become routine.: On Wednesday morning (23), Copel reported that 5,200 homes were without electricity in Umuarama during the storm.(Translated by Google)