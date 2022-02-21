One person is missing after flash floods swept through areas of San Pablo in in the department of Nariño, Colombia.Heavy rain fell from around 18 February 2022, affecting the municipalities of Santacruz, Túquerres, Los Andes and San Pablo.One person was reported missing after being swept away by the overflow of the La Brisa stream in San Pablo. The municipal government said small landslides were also reported in the area. Roads have been blocked and drinking water supply interrupted in the area.National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) has delivered relief supplies including 500 emergency kits and 1,500 blankets and mattresses to affected families. Around 550 homes have been affected or damaged.Authorities with help from army personnel have begun clean up operations while the search for the missing person is continuing.Civil Defence in Colombia also reported flooding in Barbacoas municipality of Nariño from 20 February. A total of 3,800 people have been affected and 1,120 homes damaged.