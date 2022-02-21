Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes as Storm Franklin hit the UK overnight and caused at least one river to burst its banks.More than 400 households were told to evacuate in South Manchester amid two severe flood warnings, said the Environment Agency.In Sprotbrough, South Yorkshire, the River Don burst its banks on Sunday evening with the area's footpaths submerged.The River Severn also threatened to burst its banks with water drifting towards homes in Shropshire.