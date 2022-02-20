This is the moment a wild elephant attacked two tourist vehicles at a national park in Sri Lanka.Footage captured by Sanjaya Madushan Wickrasami in Yala National Park earlier this month shows the massive bull elephant, Nandimithra, chasing the guide's jeep."Go, go, go!" screams a passenger moments before the elephant catches up to the off-road vehicle and rams it.Minutes later, the footage shows the furious elephant turning his anger on the vehicle of some French tourists.The visitors can be seen climbing around their stationary pick-up truck to avoid the onslaught as the elephant repeatedly rams the vehicle.Fortunately Nandimithra, who is known by rangers to be very aggressive, eventually lost interest and wandered away from the tourists who were uninjured in the ordeal.Newsflare via AP