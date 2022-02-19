© Unknown



If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thought the legal community was just going to roll over and accept it when he decided to invoke the Emergencies Act without proper justification, he's now been proven wrong.The PM faces at least two major legal challenges as well as a potential investigation from the federal privacy commissioner — and there could be more to come.First, there was the announcement from thethat they would be commencing an urgent application for judicial review at the Federal Court. CCF litigation director Christine Van Geyn explained:The Emergencies Act is done via order in council and such orders can be challenged by federal court, so the court can rule against Trudeau's use of this extraordinary measures.Interest in the CCF's legal challenge was so great that when it was first announced Thursday afternoon their website crashed.They're also seeking a review on the basis that the measures are unconstitutional. (And their website also crashed.)CCLA executive director Noa Mendelsohn Aviv said at a press conference, explaining why the current situation does not justify invoking the Act.When it comes to the ongoing protest in Ottawa that's clogged several streets, the CCLA believes other measures should be taken to address any concerns with them. Abby Deshman, from the CCLA, commented:There are those who are taking the Emergencies Act question as a referendum on whether or not you support the freedom convoy. But it shouldn't be that way.One other mechanism that's underway ishas written to federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien to request he probe the various privacy implications of Trudeau's decision.Rempel Garner, in her letter, points toThe use of the Act is supposed to abide by the Charter, and Therrien's involvement can serve as a test on potential rights violations.The thing is,If he withdraws it or if Parliament refuses to stand by and let this happen that's different. In fact, these legal challenges can be considered something as a prod for MPs from all parties to challenge what's going on.If legal experts aren't going to let this happen without a fight, politicians shouldn't either.