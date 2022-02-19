The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have descended upon the Ottawa protests, readying their noble steeds to charge upon the outer walls of an inflatable yellow bouncy castle.We've sent men on foot, but some kid keeps closing the drawbridge every time they get too close. One officer got inside, only to come out a minute later puking his guts out from all the bouncing. The horror!"The Royal officers then mounted their great steeds and came into formation, preparing for a frontal assault on the Princess Castle battlements."One last time before we storm the keep, let us try to reason with these brutes!" shouted DuBois. "You! You in there!What are your terms for giving up the castle peaceably?"From inside, a voice came back, "Just let us go back to work and live our own lives, eh?"With that, the Royal Mounties dug into their stirrups and charged forward to storm the bouncy castle. However, sources at publishing time say the Mounties abandoned the assault and fled after the protesters farted in their general direction.