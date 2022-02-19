"American colleagues at the Pentagon told me, unequivocally, that the US and UK never would allow European-Soviet (re: EU-Russia) relations to develop to such a degree that they would challenge the US-UK's political, economic or military primacy and hegemony on the European continent. Such a development will be prevented by all necessary means, if necessary by provoking a war in central Europe ." Christof Lehmann

"Ukrainian oligarchs and businessmen are leaving Ukraine on charter flights. According to Ukrayinska Pravda, about 20 charters and private planes have taken off from Kiev over the past day.



According to the newspaper, the planes of Rinat Akhmetov and Boris Kolesnikov took off from Ukraine today... A private plane for 50 people was also ordered by the deputy of the Opposition Platform - For Life (OPPL) party, millionaire Igor Abramovich. According to Ukrainska Pravda, this plane is supposed to take relatives of fellow party members, as well as business partners Ukrainian oligarchs and businessmen are leaving Ukraine on charter flights". (" Ukrainian oligarchs and businessmen are leaving Ukraine on charter flights", 247 News)

"US authorities have temporarily relocated the employees of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from Kiev, The New York Times reported on Tuesday citing sources. According to the sources, the CIA station was "temporarily relocated" from Kiev on Tuesday... According to its sources, the relocation of the CIA employees may complicate gathering intelligence on Russia's alleged "activity" in the country."

Nord Stream creates the critical infrastructure needed to connect Europe's industrial powerhouse (Germany) to Russia's vast energy reserves. The link strengthens commercial ties paving the way for warmer relations, the easing of cross-border regulations and a gradual merging of the two continents into the world's most expansive and prosperous free trade zone. Nord Stream represents the energy component of China's Belt and Road initiative that will draw Europe and Asia closer together via an expansive high-speed rail system that reduces shipping costs, boosts foreign commerce and shifts the world's center of gravity eastward to Asia.

"A Lugansk resident alerted the State Security Ministry about finding an object that resembles a homemade explosive device in a trash bin at the Friendship of the People's Park



The bomb was made of a cell phone, a detonator, two TNT slabs weighing a total of 400 grams and damage agents, such as pieces of steel rods. The ministry said it had reason to believe the detonation of the device was planned for the time of a rally devoted to veterans that was scheduled for the morning of February 15.



The ministry said Ukraine's subversive groups may have been involved in the attempted attack as they seek to destabilize the situation in the LPR. The detonation of the explosive device amid a large crowd in downtown Lugansk could have inflicted injuries to civilians, the ministry said." (LPR's security forces foiled terrorist attack in Lugansk", Tass)

And that's when Washington would repudiate Russia's action by calling it "an Invasion".

"Ukrainian commandos trained by Britain are planning a "series of terrorist attacks" in the Donbass to use as cover for a false flag operation.. Local militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said on Wednesday that Kiev will stage a provocation to accuse Russia of invading the country....



Basurin, however, insisted that he had "reliable information" suggesting six groups of saboteurs from the 8th Special Purpose Regiment of Ukrainian Armed Forces (VSU) had been trained by specialists from the UK and deployed near the line of contact. Their targets would allegedly include gas and water supply as well as power stations.



The purpose of their supposed provocation is to accuse Russia of 'false flag' attacks to prepare "aggression" against Ukraine, and to create panic among the local residents, he added....



In December, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu alleged that American private military companies had begun shipping "unidentified chemical components" to towns in the Donbass as a potential precursor to an attack...



Last week, Washington accused Russia of planning a 'false flag' attack in the separatist-controlled territory as a pretext for invading Ukraine. The allegation echoed claims of the Ukrainian government and came after CIA Director William Burns visited Kiev. Russia has rejected it as baseless, and called US insinuations of a planned invasion "fake news." ("Ukraine planning 'false flag' Donbass incident", RT)

"The U.S. accused the Kremlin on Thursday of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action against its neighbor. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the scheme included production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners.



The plan for the fake attack on Russian territory or Russian-speaking people was revealed in declassified intelligence shared with Ukrainian officials and European allies in recent days. It is the latest allegation by the U.S. and Britain that Russia is plotting to use a false pretext to go to war against Ukraine.



The White House in December accused Russia of developing a "false-flag" operation to create pretext for an invasion... The U.S. has not provided detailed information backing up the intelligence findings. ("U.S. intel suggests Russia is plotting false flag attack in Ukraine as pretext for invasion", PBS News)

"American colleagues at the Pentagon told me, unequivocally, that the US and UK never would allow European-Soviet (re: Russia) relations to develop to such a degree that they would challenge the US-UK's political, economic or military primacy and hegemony on the European continent. Such a development will be prevented by all necessary means, if necessary by provoking a war in central Europe".

"Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union. This is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power."