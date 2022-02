The Central Intelligence Agency has been collecting American's private data without any oversight or even the minimal legal safeguards that apply to the NSA and FBI, an unconstitutional affront to our civil liberties.According to a declassified report released yesterday by the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB),The whos, whats, whys, and hows of this semi-disclosed CIA program are still unknown, and the public deserves the right to know exactly what damage has been done. Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich are already pressing for the release of even more information.From that letter and a PCLOB " Staff Recommendations " document, we know that the CIA collects a vast amount of data, often on U.S. persons, without any clear guidelines about data retention and without substantial oversight of analysts querying information about U.S. citizens.According to PCLOB's staff recommendations, when an analyst attempts to look at information relating to an American citizen, a "pop-up box will appear to remind the analysts that an F[oreign] I[ntelligence] purpose is required for such a query. However, analysts are not required to memorialize the justification for their queries. As a result, auditing or reviewing U.S. Person (USP) queries is likely to be challenging and time-consuming.""The declassification is urgent," the Senators' letter states — we agree.In their letter, Wyden and Heinrich inquire as to the nature of the CIA's relationship to its "sources," perhaps a reference to whether the CIA might be getting some of its data from the same place as the NSA — through secretive agreements with private companies.In addition to new declassifications and clarity on the scope of this program, the government needs to act fast to prevent the CIA from continuing to circumvent constitutional rights.Regardless of the CIA's legal justification or technical means of collection and storage, Congress must act fast to ensure the Fourth Amendment's vitality in the modern age.