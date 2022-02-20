© CFP



At least 18 people have died in mudslides and floods after a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro saw almost a month's worth of rain fall in just three hours.The state fire department said more than 180 soldiers were involved in a rescue mission in the city ofFootage posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through the city and neighbouring districts.Petropolis city hall said in a statement that the heavy rains left "a high number of incidents and victims" and that rescue and recovery efforts were continuing.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to communities affected."May God comfort the family members of the victims," he wrote.