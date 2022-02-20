Earth Changes
Mudslides and floods kill at least 152 after 10 inches of rain in just 3 hours in the city of Petropolis, Brazil (UPDATES)
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 13:13 UTC
The state fire department said more than 180 soldiers were involved in a rescue mission in the city of Petropolis where 25.8cm (just over 10in) fell on Tuesday - close to the same quantity that fell during the previous 30 days combined.
Footage posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through the city and neighbouring districts.
Petropolis city hall said in a statement that the heavy rains left "a high number of incidents and victims" and that rescue and recovery efforts were continuing.
There is concern the death toll will rise significantly in the area, which saw hundreds of deaths from heavy rainfall in 2011.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to communities affected.
"May God comfort the family members of the victims," he wrote.
Update:The Guardian has this AP report on February 17th:
Local authorities say the death toll from mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 38
The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the number of dead could rise as searchers picked through the wreckage.
Rosilene Virgilio, 49, was in tears as she recalled the pleas for help from a woman she couldn't save.
"Yesterday there was a woman screaming, 'Help! Get me out of here!' But we couldn't do anything; the water was gushing out, the mud was gushing out," Virgilio told The Associated Press. "Our city unfortunately is finished."
Petropolis is a German-influenced city named for former emperor Dom Pedro I. Nestled in the mountains above the coastal metropolis, for almost two centuries it has been a refuge for people escaping summer heat and tourists keen to explore Brazil's "Imperial City." It features stately mansions along its waterways, but its mountainsides are covered with homes packed tightly together, some of which lack proper foundations.
Gov. Claudio Castro said that he was mustering all the state government's heavy machinery to help dig out the buried area. He told journalists that soldiers were already working in the stricken region, which saw almost more than 900 deaths from heavy rainfall in January 2011.
The state fire department said late Tuesday the area got 25.8 centimeters (just over 10 inches) of rain within three hours Tuesday -- almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.
Video posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides, and water swirling through Petropolis and neighboring districts. The Globo television network showed houses buried beneath mud in areas firefighters hadn't yet been able to access.
Several streets remained inaccessible Wednesday as cars and household goods piled up, blocking access to higher parts of the city.
"The neighbors came down running and I gave them shelter," bar owner Emerson Torre, 39, recalled.
But under torrents of water, his roof collapsed. He managed to get his mother and three other people out of the bar in time, but one neighbor and the person's daughter were unable to escape.
"It was like an avalanche, it fell all at once. I've never seen anything like it," Torre told the AP as rescue helicopters hovered overhead. "Every neighbor has lost a loved one, has lost two, three, four members of the same family, kids."
Petropolis' city hall declared three days of mourning. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to the afflicted.
Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year, with more than 40 deaths recorded between incidents in Minas Gerais state in early January and Sao Paulo state later the same month.
Update 2: CGTN reports on February 20:
At least 94 people have died after heavy rains sent devastating mudslides and floods through a mountainous region of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state.
Petrópolis, the "imperial city" which was the summer getaway of Brazil's monarchs in the 19th century, was directly in the path of the deluge when it hit on Tuesday.
The city's mayor, Rubens Bomtempo, said the number of dead could keep on rising as searchers picked through the wreckage. Twenty-one people had been recovered alive.
Rio de Janeiro state governor, Claudio Castro, told reporters in Petrópolis: "The situation is almost like war ... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water."
Civilians joined the official recovery efforts on Wednesday. Among them were Priscila Neves and her siblings, who looked through the mud for any sign of their disappeared parents, but found only clothing. Neves said she had given up hope of finding her parents alive.
Governor Cláudio Castro said that he was mustering all the state government's heavy machinery to help dig out the buried area. He told journalists that soldiers were already working in the stricken region, which saw about 900 deaths from heavy rainfall in January 2011.
The state fire department said late on Tuesday the area received 25.8cm (just over 10in) of rain within three hours on Tuesday - almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.
Video posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides, and water swirling through Petrópolis and neighboring districts. The Globo television network showed houses buried beneath mud in areas firefighters had not yet been able to access.
Several streets remained inaccessible on Wednesday as cars and household goods piled up, blocking access to higher parts of the city.
South-eastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year, with more than 40 deaths recorded between incidents in Minas Gerais state in early January and São Paulo state later the same month.
Brazilian flooding, landslide death toll rises to over 150
The death toll from landslides and floods that occurred Tuesday in the city of Petropolis in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state has risen to 152, with 165 people still unaccounted for as of Saturday night, local media Globo reported.
Several hills collapsed during the heavy rains, carrying away homes and vehicles as residents continue to dig through the mud to search for their missing loved ones.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flew over the region on Friday and described what he saw as a "war scene."
In the heart of the disaster zone, rescue workers occasionally blew loud whistles to call for silence and listen for signs of life.
But authorities say there is little hope of finding survivors at this point.
A Globo's report said the rescue operations are understaffed and lack adequate equipment. Only 110 firefighters are searching on-site now, wildly short of the about 500 personnel the local government has previously announced.
The 555 firefighters only joined the search in Petropolis on Wednesday, it said.
According to the local authorities, only 24 people have been rescued alive so far. But that came mostly in the early hours after the tragedy.
Petrópolis knew of 15,000 properties at risk in the area of the tragedy since 2017
