A sinkhole opens in Landreth Park in Joplin, Missouri.Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon Joplin Police and Joplin Public Works were notified of a sinkhole forming in the northwest corner of Landreth Park.Joplin Police responded and secured the area. They tell us on scene the hole appears to be about 25 feet deep at this time. Water is in the bottom of the hole. It is about 8-10 feet across.About 2:15 p.m. Joplin Public Works arrived and fenced the area to keep the public back from edgesEven while the Joplin Public Works crew were preparing to put up the temporary fence you could hear pieces of the sinkhole wall splashing down to the water below.City officials are working on a plan now. They ask you avoid the area. It is now secured behind a fence for the public safety.